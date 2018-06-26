Brazilian mom seeks 9-year-old son being held in Chicago after border separation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A woman from Brazil has filed a federal complaint to be reunited with her 9-year-old son, who she says is being held in Chicago after the pair was separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The two were split apart due to the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy.

Lawyers for Lidia Karin Souza said she entered the U.S. with the permission of Department of Homeland Security but was arrested, detained and separated from her son.

Souza was released on a her own recognizance after seven days in custody.

She is now staying with relatives in Massachusetts, and is being represented by lawyers there.

Since being detained, her son turned 9.