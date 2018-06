× Area Flood Warning for Lake, McHenry and Boone Counties in northern Illinois until 9:30PM CDT

Heavy rains have continued across Boone, McHenry and Lake Counties this evening. With additional rains expected, a Flood Warning is in effect until 9:30PM CDT.

Statement issued by the Chicago national Weather Service…

FLOOD WARNING FOR…

LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS…

MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS…

BOONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS…

* UNTIL 930 PM CDT

* AT 733 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING

HEAVY RAIN WHICH WILL CAUSE AT LEAST MINOR FLOODING. ONE TO TWO

AND A HALF INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN OVER PARTS OF FAR

NORTHERN ILLINOIS ALONG AND NORTH OF INTERSTATE 90.

* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE…

WAUKEGAN, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, PALATINE, BUFFALO GROVE, WHEELING,

NORTHBROOK, NORTH CHICAGO, GURNEE, MUNDELEIN, ALGONQUIN, HIGHLAND

PARK, MCHENRY, BELVIDERE, VERNON HILLS, WOODSTOCK, ZION, LOVES

PARK, GRAYSLAKE, LIBERTYVILLE AND LAKE ZURICH.