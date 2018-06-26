× A Tornado warning for central Will County discontinued

Update 7:30PM CDT…

The tornado-spawning thunderstorm has weakened and the Tornado warning For Will County has been discontinued.

Update 7:13PM CDT…

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL WILL COUNTY... AT 711 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED NEAR FRANKFORT, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 20 MPH. THIS STORM HAS A HISTORY OR PRODUCING A TORNADO. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... MOKENA AROUND 715 PM CDT. FRANKFORT AND MONEE AROUND 725 PM CDT.

A Tornado Warning is in effect for central Will County (red area in the center of Will County on the highlighted map) until 7:30PM CDT…

At 655 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Manhattan, or 8

miles northwest of Peotone, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Damaging tornado.

SOURCE…Weather spotters confirmed tornado.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornado will be near…

Mokena around 710 PM CDT.

Monee around 720 PM CDT.

Frankfort around 725 PM CDT.