× A Flood Warning has been issued for northern Kane County in Illinois until 8:30PM CDT Wednesday morning

Widespread flooding has been reported over northern Kane County this evening with more rain on the way. With significant runoff still to occur, flooding is expected to continue until Wednesday morning.

Statement from the Chicago National Weather Service…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A

* FLOOD WARNING FOR…

NORTHERN KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS…

* UNTIL 830 AM CDT WEDNESDAY

* AT 825 PM CDT, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS REPORTED WIDESPREAD

FLOODING IN AND NEAR HAMPSHIRE, INCLUDING ALONG ILLINOIS ROUTE 72

IN MULTIPLE PLACES. UP TO THREE AND A HALF INCHES OF RAIN HAVE

FALLEN ON TUESDAY. SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL

CONTINUE OVER THIS AREA THROUGH THE LATE EVENING, FURTHER CAUSING

FLOODING. ANY FLOODING WILL BE SLOW TO SUBSIDE THROUGH THE

OVERNIGHT AND EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING.

* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE…

HAMPSHIRE, ELGIN, CARPENTERSVILLE, ST. CHARLES, ALGONQUIN, SLEEPY

HOLLOW, EAST DUNDEE, HUNTLEY, WEST DUNDEE, GILBERTS, LILY LAKE,

VIRGIL, SOUTH ELGIN, PINGREE GROVE, BARRINGTON HILLS AND

BURLINGTON.