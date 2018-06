CHICAGO — More than 500 flights were canceled at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Tuesday as thunderstorms and heavy rain rolled through the area.

As of 1:02 p.m., at least 506 flights had been canceled. Remaining flights were averaging hour-long delays.

Due to weather in the Chicago area, ORD airlines report delays avg. 1 hour & 506+ cancellations. If you're flying thru ORD today confirm flight status w/ your airline. — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) June 26, 2018