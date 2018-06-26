21 shot, including 2 children, within 14-hour span in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Within a 14-hour span Monday, 21 people were shot in Chicago. Of those, two men were killed and four boys under the age of 18 were injured.

Chicago police say six young people were shot and wounded at Ellis Park on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of South Vincennes Avenue. Police say some of the wounded refused to help in the investigation.

The wounded included a 15-year-old boy who was shot in an ankle. Others ranged in age from 19 to 27. All were in good to stable condition.

Separately Monday night and about five minutes later, police say a 19-year-old man opened fire from an alley on the 12300 block of South Yale Avenue in the city's West Pullman neighborhood. Someone returned fire, killing him. A 13-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were wounded.

Earlier Monday, police say an 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg by a stray bullet while walking to the store in the Washington Park neighborhood. He's in stable condition. The boy was not the intended target of the shooting.

Monday's first shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 13300 block of South Prairie Avenue on the city's Far South Side in the Eden Green neighborhood.

Police say a 46-year-old man was inside a vehicle with a female who was quarreling with an unknown third person. A short time later, shots were fired and the man suffered five to seven gunshot wounds to the chest. The female was not injured.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody for any of the shootings.