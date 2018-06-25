× CPS is giving kids free lunch this summer

CHICAGO — Starting Monday, kids in Chicago will have access to free lunch at 100 sites across the city.

The CPS program is open to all children ages 1 to 18; participants do not have to attend Chicago public schools to be eligible.

Meals are available 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday to Friday until August 24.

To find a location, parents can visit the 2018 summer meal map at cps.edu/summermealsmap, call the Illinois Hunger Hotline at 1-800-359-2163, or text FOODIL to 877877.

CPS LunchStop program meals are funded by the United States Department of Agriculture.