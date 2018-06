CHICAGO — Toys R Us is closing all of its U.S. stores by Friday.

Some Toys R Us and Babies R Us locations could close as early as Tuesday, USA Today is reporting. Discounts vary by location and generally range from 60 to 90 percent off sticker price.

The toy company in September filed for bankruptcy after struggling for years to pay down billions of dollars in debt. Toys R US opened its first store in 1957 in Maryland.