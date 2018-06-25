Teacher’s final request: Backpacks full of school supplies for needy kids at her funeral

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An elementary school teacher in Georgia made one final request before she died earlier this month of cancer: Instead of flowers, she wanted school supplies for needy kids.

My cousin’s final request at her funeral was Backpacks full of supplies for needy students instead of flowers. A teacher to the end. @TeachersNet @edutopia @EdWeekTeacher pic.twitter.com/eGig25tYwH — Dr. Brad Johnson (@DrBradJohnson) June 19, 2018

Photos posted to social media show backpacks lining the aisles at Tammy Waddell’s funeral.

Waddell died at age 58 and was a teacher in Forsyth County, Ga., according to the BBC. Her cousin, Brad Johnson, described her as a “teacher to the end” in a now-viral Twitter post.

Another image he posted shows Waddell’s honorary pallbearers standing outside a home lined with backpacks.

“A Teachers [sic] final lesson is eternal,” Johnson said on Twitter.

Honorary pallbearers… Teachers who had taught with her through the years… pic.twitter.com/CyB2pBbBNy — Dr. Brad Johnson (@DrBradJohnson) June 19, 2018