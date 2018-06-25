Teacher’s final request: Backpacks full of school supplies for needy kids at her funeral

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An elementary school teacher in Georgia made one final request before she died earlier this month of cancer: Instead of flowers, she wanted school supplies for needy kids.
Photos posted to social media show backpacks lining the aisles at Tammy Waddell’s funeral.
Waddell died at age 58 and was a teacher in Forsyth County, Ga., according to the BBC. Her cousin, Brad Johnson, described her as a “teacher to the end” in a now-viral Twitter post.
Another image he posted shows Waddell’s honorary pallbearers standing outside a home lined with backpacks.
“A Teachers [sic] final lesson is eternal,” Johnson said on Twitter.