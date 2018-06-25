Sister Jean makes People’s ‘Reasons to Love America’ list

Loyola’s Sister Jean has another new title. She’s listed in People Magazine’s “100 Reasons to Love America This Year.”

People released their annual list Monday and Sister Jean is listed as No. 24.

The magazine said:

She’s 98, a nun and the good-luck charm for Loyola University’s men’s basketball team.

The 98-year-old nun stole the spotlight earlier this year as the good-luck charm for The Ramblers basketball team and their Cinderella story during March Madness.

Sister Jean is not just a reason to love #LoyolaChicago, she's also on @people's list of 100 Reasons to Love America! More: https://t.co/dwALE1xF3a. pic.twitter.com/LA5MpCAZP0 — Loyola Chicago (@LoyolaChicago) June 25, 2018

Sister Jean and the team have already been honored by the state and city of Chicago.