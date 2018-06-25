Durbin addresses ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin on Monday discussed the president's "zero tolerance" family separation policy.

At an event in Little Village, Durbin said President Donald Trump needs to start playing by the rules and that the president doesn't have a glimmer of knowledge when it comes to due process.

The senator spent the morning with kids at the El Valor Carlos Cantu Children & Family Center. The first part of the morning was fun and cheerful for students as they colored and painted cards for children at the border who were separated from their parents.

But the mood turned serious when adults left the room to talk about finding comprehensive immigration reform.

Durbin was at the Heartland Health Center in Chicago last week. He will soon return to Washington to begin bipartisan talks on immigration legislation.