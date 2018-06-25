Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ dies at 77

LAS VEGAS — Richard Harrison, better known as “Old Man” on the History TV series “Pawn Stars,” has passed away.

Richard Benjamin Harrison died peacefully Monday morning, surrounded by his loving family, according to a statement from the Gold & Silver Pawn shop.

“It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Richard Benjamin Harrison (known as ‘The Old Man’ to Pawn Stars fans the world over) this morning. He was surrounded by loving family this past weekend and went peacefully,” the statement reads.

The circumstances surrounding his death are unclear at this time.

He was 77.