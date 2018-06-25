× Queen of Hearts raffle craze spreads to Chicago bars

CHICAGO — A raffle that has become popular with some Illinois veterans’ organizations is spreading to numerous Chicago-area bars with some jackpots climbing to seven figures.

The Chicago Tribune reports that bars on the city’s South Side are drawing big crowds while hosting Queen of Hearts raffles for neighboring Catholic schools.

The Queen of Hearts raffle has become an increasingly popular way for charity groups to raise money because the rising pots attract a sizable number of players.

A pool of money for the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in McHenry has climbed past $1.6 million, with ticket buyers lining up out the door.

Some games have run into legal trouble because state law requires each raffle to be licensed by its local government. Many small towns didn’t write related ordinances or issue licenses.