Monday Chicago-area river stage/flood forecasts

Most rivers across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana are falling. A few have segments in minor flood. At LaSalle on the Illinois River water is expected to fall below flood Thursday. At Shirland on the Pecatonica River, Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines River water is to fall below flood later Tuesday, while on the Fox River the segment at Montomery is to fall below flood Wednesday evening and at Algonquin forecast to fall below flood early Friday.

Rainfall Monday night and Tuesday could run an inch to two-inches under heavier storms, so new flooding could occur or rivers currently in flood could see flooding extended. Green-shaded areas on the headlined map are rivers in flood.

Following is the latest River Summary of river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0          M  M              M



Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       7.37  06 AM Mon  -0.34 Minor
Gurnee               7.0       7.91  06 AM Mon  -0.26 Minor
Lincolnshire        12.5      12.15  07 AM Mon  -0.37
Des Plaines         15.0      14.74  07 AM Mon  -0.58
River Forest        16.0      12.15  07 AM Mon  -0.80
Riverside            7.5       6.40  07 AM Mon  -0.56

Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5      10.40  06 AM Mon  -0.07 Minor
Montgomery          13.0      13.25  07 AM Mon  -0.18 Minor
Dayton              12.0      11.13  07 AM Mon  -1.07

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      17.07  07 AM Mon  -2.56

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5       8.86  07 AM Mon  -1.28

Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0       8.90  07 AM Mon  -1.90
Shorewood            6.5       4.40  07 AM Mon  -1.40



Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0       7.97  06 AM Mon  -1.21
Foresman            18.0      15.90  07 AM Mon  -0.18
Chebanse            16.0       9.65  07 AM Mon   0.24
Iroquois            18.0      14.82  07 AM Mon   0.49

Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0      15.30  07 AM Mon  -1.91

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0       6.89  07 AM Mon  -0.24
Kouts               11.0       7.61  07 AM Mon  -0.11
Shelby               9.0       7.99  07 AM Mon   0.07
Momence              5.0       2.71  07 AM Mon  -0.02
Wilmington           6.5       3.49  07 AM Mon  -0.12

Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       3.85  06 AM Mon  -1.02



Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       3.07  07 AM Mon  -0.45

Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0       6.83  07 AM Mon  -1.06
South Holland       16.5       7.94  06 AM Mon  -2.30

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       3.05  07 AM Mon  -0.70

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0       5.86  07 AM Mon  -2.13
Leonore             16.0       9.97  07 AM Mon  -3.88

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0      11.46  07 AM Mon  -1.66
Ottawa             463.0     462.18  06 AM Mon  -1.13
La Salle            20.0      23.14  07 AM Mon  -1.33 Minor

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0       4.78  07 AM Mon  -0.70

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       6.19  07 AM Mon  -0.32
Perryville          12.0      10.53  06 AM Mon  -0.45

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0      12.45  07 AM Mon   0.00 Minor

Rock River
Rockton             10.0       8.34  06 AM Mon  -0.05
Latham Park         10.0       8.72  07 AM Mon  -0.06
Rockford             9.0       3.68  07 AM Mon  -0.04
Byron               13.0      11.74  07 AM Mon  -0.46
Dixon               16.0      13.83  06 AM Mon  -0.54