Monday Chicago-area river stage/flood forecasts
Most rivers across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana are falling. A few have segments in minor flood. At LaSalle on the Illinois River water is expected to fall below flood Thursday. At Shirland on the Pecatonica River, Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines River water is to fall below flood later Tuesday, while on the Fox River the segment at Montomery is to fall below flood Wednesday evening and at Algonquin forecast to fall below flood early Friday.
Rainfall Monday night and Tuesday could run an inch to two-inches under heavier storms, so new flooding could occur or rivers currently in flood could see flooding extended. Green-shaded areas on the headlined map are rivers in flood.
Following is the latest River Summary of river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 M M M
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 7.37 06 AM Mon -0.34 Minor
Gurnee 7.0 7.91 06 AM Mon -0.26 Minor
Lincolnshire 12.5 12.15 07 AM Mon -0.37
Des Plaines 15.0 14.74 07 AM Mon -0.58
River Forest 16.0 12.15 07 AM Mon -0.80
Riverside 7.5 6.40 07 AM Mon -0.56
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 10.40 06 AM Mon -0.07 Minor
Montgomery 13.0 13.25 07 AM Mon -0.18 Minor
Dayton 12.0 11.13 07 AM Mon -1.07
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 17.07 07 AM Mon -2.56
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.86 07 AM Mon -1.28
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.90 07 AM Mon -1.90
Shorewood 6.5 4.40 07 AM Mon -1.40
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 7.97 06 AM Mon -1.21
Foresman 18.0 15.90 07 AM Mon -0.18
Chebanse 16.0 9.65 07 AM Mon 0.24
Iroquois 18.0 14.82 07 AM Mon 0.49
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 15.30 07 AM Mon -1.91
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 6.89 07 AM Mon -0.24
Kouts 11.0 7.61 07 AM Mon -0.11
Shelby 9.0 7.99 07 AM Mon 0.07
Momence 5.0 2.71 07 AM Mon -0.02
Wilmington 6.5 3.49 07 AM Mon -0.12
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.85 06 AM Mon -1.02
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 3.07 07 AM Mon -0.45
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 6.83 07 AM Mon -1.06
South Holland 16.5 7.94 06 AM Mon -2.30
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 3.05 07 AM Mon -0.70
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 5.86 07 AM Mon -2.13
Leonore 16.0 9.97 07 AM Mon -3.88
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 11.46 07 AM Mon -1.66
Ottawa 463.0 462.18 06 AM Mon -1.13
La Salle 20.0 23.14 07 AM Mon -1.33 Minor
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 4.78 07 AM Mon -0.70
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 6.19 07 AM Mon -0.32
Perryville 12.0 10.53 06 AM Mon -0.45
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 12.45 07 AM Mon 0.00 Minor
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 8.34 06 AM Mon -0.05
Latham Park 10.0 8.72 07 AM Mon -0.06
Rockford 9.0 3.68 07 AM Mon -0.04
Byron 13.0 11.74 07 AM Mon -0.46
Dixon 16.0 13.83 06 AM Mon -0.54