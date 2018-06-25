× Monday Chicago-area river stage/flood forecasts

Most rivers across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana are falling. A few have segments in minor flood. At LaSalle on the Illinois River water is expected to fall below flood Thursday. At Shirland on the Pecatonica River, Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines River water is to fall below flood later Tuesday, while on the Fox River the segment at Montomery is to fall below flood Wednesday evening and at Algonquin forecast to fall below flood early Friday.

Rainfall Monday night and Tuesday could run an inch to two-inches under heavier storms, so new flooding could occur or rivers currently in flood could see flooding extended. Green-shaded areas on the headlined map are rivers in flood.

Following is the latest River Summary of river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office: