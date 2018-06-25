× CPD mental health awareness program expanding to Far South Side

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department and the city’s Department of Public Health are expanding a program to help identify and find treatment for people with mental health issues.

The Mental Health Outreach Project was first launched on the West Side as part of the city’s ongoing police reform efforts.

Now, it’s moving into the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The program provides free mental health awareness training to help improve emergency responses.