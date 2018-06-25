Lunchbreak: Eggplant Benedict

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Manuel Calderon, Executive Chef, The Optima

The Optima

1252 North Wells, Chicago

www.theoptimachicago.com

Events:

Hours of Operation: Mon-Thursday 4 p.m.-2 a.m., Fri 3 p.m.-2 a.m., Sat 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information or reservations go to www.theoptimachicago.com AND check out the musical guests on their calendar.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT: Music is a cornerstone of The Optima’s undeniable appeal, and live late-night entertainment will be abundant this summer on the hot spot’s sleek mezzanine level.

THEMED EVENING SPECIALS AND MUSIC: The Optima will offer unique daily specials with accompanying musical themes to compliment Happy Hour offerings:

Monday – The Local Social

The Optima celebrates the local artisans that bring Chicago some its most superior and unique craft beer and spirits. Guests will enjoy drink specials that are created each week to highlight different local artisans, as they listen to tailored playlists from some of Chicago’s best local artists and musicians.

Tuesday – Taco & Tequila Time-Warp

Specialty tacos and tequila shots will be offered at unbeatable prices, and selections will rotate weekly. Throwback jams will take guests back in time as they feast.

Thursday – Bourbon & Boots Party

Special pricing on select bourbon, whiskey and other southern-inspired cocktails is best enjoyed while listening to history’s best southern rock and country anthems!

Recipe:

Eggplant Benedict:

Ingredients:

Eggplant cut into ½ in thick discs

Poached egg

Roasted bell pepper hollandaise sauce

Eggplant -2 pieces breaded and cook

Poached eggs- 2each

Lemon Juice (1 tsp)

Clarified Butter (1 lb)

Pinch of Cayenne

-salt to taste

-About 2 ounces of warm roasted bell pepper folded into the regular hollandaise

Each Benedict will contain about of 1oz of Roasted Bell pepper hollandaise

Panko Mix:

-1 quart of panko mix

-6 sprigs of thyme(trimmed)

-1 tablespoon of chili flake

-2 each lemon zested

-1 tablespoon of salt

(Roubo coupe or vita prep until panko mix is fine)

Preparation: