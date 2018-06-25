Lincoln Park bar says it’s banning MAGA hats, face tattoos to maintain a ‘classy environment’

CHICAGO — A Lincoln Park bar’s Facebook post announcing a new dress code banning face tattoos and President Donald Trump’s iconic “Make America Great Again” hats in order to maintain a “classy environment” quickly went viral after it was posted Saturday.

“No face tattoos, no specific hats, please see below,” the post said. “Let’s keep it classy Chicago.”

The Facebook post on Replay Lincoln Park’s page included a mugshot of a man with a face tattoo and an image of a red MAGA hat.

The bright red hats were made popular during Trump’s presidential campaign. A barrage of comments followed the post, both from Trump supporters questioning the bar’s decision and others offering support.

Responding to commenters on Facebook, the bar said: “Ok ok all face tattoos are ok, just no very specific hats.” In response to another commenter, the bar posted a comment saying, “Ok they can come in but they’ll have to pay to play the games. Free speech but for a price.”

“We’ve been getting a lot more interactions here on Facebook since we decided to disallow MAGA hats and we’re not sure how to deal with it,” the bar said in a subsequent post.

The bar’s owner said he does not plan on retracting his statement on Facebook about the dress code. However he said if anyone were to come to his bar wearing a MAGA hat, he most likely would not kick them out. Instead, he would engage them in conversation.