James Fegan discusses the White Sox continued rebuild on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It's been as rough as some expected, sometimes even rougher, with a few bright spots at the major league level thrown in.

Oh, and the prospects are still tearing it up in the minors.

So in general the White Sox second rebuilding year has gone about as some might have thought, with struggles with the team in the MLB and continued progress of the prospects in the minors. James Fegan of The Athletic has seen that covering the team at Guaranteed Rate Field along with the some stops on the minor league trail.

He discussed both levels of the franchise with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Monday night's Sports Feed. You can watch James' segments in the video above or below.