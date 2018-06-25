Higher temperatures, storms in the picture

Hot temperatures are heading to Chicago, along with periods of showers and thunderstorms primarily as the warmup gets under way. A major weather change in shaping up for the Midwest and Chicago. Afternoon high temperatures climb into the lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, then reach about 90 degrees on Thursday and into the middle or upper 90s Friday and Saturday. A weak weather disturbance brings a good chance of thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday, but it moves east by later on Wednesday and only a slight chance of storms is in the picture for the remainder of the week. Slightly cooler temperatures will follow by late Sunday and into Monday, the combined influence of more cloudiness, an increasing chance of thunderstorms and the approach of a weak cold front on Monday.