Fueling Your Workout Properly

A big part of exercising successfully is making sure you’re fueling your body properly. But all too often many of us don’t know how to do that! So Jane Monzures is meeting up with Ashley Walter to learn when we should be eating – before or after our workouts. They’re also making a shake that’s great for boosting your workout.

Ashley’s Cherry Chocolate Shake

Makes 1 serving

What You Need:

1 cup Greek or Icelandic plain yogurt (Icelandic is higher in protein per serving)

1 scoop collagen peptide proteins, unflavored

Dash of vanilla extract

1 cup or large handful of spinach

½ cup organic cherries

Pinch of raw cocoa powder

Ice

Date syrup, to taste (lower in sugar vs maple syrup)

To Make:

Simply blend + enjoy within an hour of strength training.