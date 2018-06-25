Firefighters lend hose to family using kitchen pots to fill pool on boy’s birthday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Firefighters noticed a family struggling to fill a pool amid sweltering heat in Charlotte, North Carolina and decided to help out.

The temperature was in the mid-90s Sunday when several firefighters from Charlotte’s Station 18 saw the residents “desperately trying to fill up a kiddy pool by filling pots from the sink,” according to a post on the station’s Facebook page.

The fire crew found out it wasn’t just a normal Sunday for the family – they were celebrating one of the young boys’ birthdays.

The firefighters grabbed their hose and filled up the pool, having a little fun spraying into the air in the process.

“What was just a simple task for us turned into laughter, smiles, and a life long memory for the neighborhood kids as well as the men on Engine 18,” the post reads. “Proud to serve the WESTSIDE!”