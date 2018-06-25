× Cubs Game Notes For Monday @ LA Dodgers

* The Cubs took two of three from Los Angeles last week at Wrigley Field but lost all five 2017 games at Dodger Stadium, including two in the NLCS. At Los Angeles last year, Chicago had seven runs and hit.149 with five extra-base hits – all homers.

* The Cubs followed up last week’s series with the Dodgers by getting swept in a four-game set to the NL Central-worst Reds – the first time since April 8-11, 1983, Chicago was swept in four games by Cincinnati. Since June 17, the Cubs are batting .185 (10-for-54) with runners in scoring position to rank 26th in the majors and have stranded 62 men on base overall – tied with the Nationals for the most in MLB.

* Javier Baez drove in his 50th run yesterday to become the first Cubs second baseman with 50 RBI in the team’s first 75 games since Ryne Sandberg had 52 in 1984. Baez, who went 5-for-9 with two doubles and a triple against the Dodgers last week, is slashing .352/.426/.537 in his last 18 road games compared to .206/.224/.429 in his last 18 contests at Wrigley Field.

* The Dodgers became just the fifth team ever to hit seven solo homers in a game in yesterday’s 8-7, 11-inning win over the Mets. Los Angeles, which has an NL-best 69 solo homers on the season, leads the majors with 46 home runs in 20 June games – already 15 more than it hit in 28 games last month.

* Cody Bellinger hit two homers Sunday while Max Muncy and Joc Pederson hit one apiece. The trio have totaled 24 homers this month – Pederson (nine), Muncy (eight), Bellinger (seven) – the most by three teammates on any major league team in June.

* In the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader with the Cubs, Kenta Maeda permitted three runs, five hits and a career-high five walks in 3.2 innings of a game the Dodgers would go on to win 4-3. In three career starts against Chicago – including the playoffs – Maeda has not thrown more than 4.0 innings, compiling a 5.56 ERA with a 1.94 WHIP over 11.1 innings.