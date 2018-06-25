Chip and Joanna Gaines share first pic of new baby – and his name!

WACO, Texas — “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have shared the first photo of their newborn son.

In an Instagram post, Joanna Gaines revealed little Crew came two and a half weeks early.

Cuddle bug 😍 A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jun 24, 2018 at 6:25pm PDT

She also shared an adorable picture of the couple’s four older children outside the hospital delivery room door, excitedly waiting to meet the new little guy.

In early January, the Gaines couple announced they were expecting their fifth child. In March, they announced they were expecting a baby boy. Chip announced the birth Saturday.

And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018

Crew joins big sisters Ella and Emmie; and brothers Drake and Duke.