CHICAGO — Chance the Rapper is slated to headline a Special Olympics charity concert in Chicago next month.

The July 21 concert at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Lynn White Dr., marks the Special Olympics’ 50th anniversary. Special Olympics is a sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities.

Usher, Smokey Robinson, Daya, Jason Mraz, O.A.R., and Francis and the Lights are also slated to perform.

Chicago! I'm excited to announce I will be headlining the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Celebration w @Usher and many more! Get your tickets now @ https://t.co/8rOIFuczrj pic.twitter.com/3U8LA1KGJi — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) June 25, 2018