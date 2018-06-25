× Carter, Hutchison ready to help the Bulls rebuild, then win

CHICAGO – It’s always an interesting day for fans who not only keep the images in mind for now but also the future.

When the player or players holds up their jersey, it can symbolize the moment which something great happens. It can also be looked back upon as a moment when hope for the future turned out to be false.

It will be a while before either memory will be created for the guys holding up the jerseys in front of the media at the Advocate Center on Monday afternoon. Wendell Carter Jr. and Chandler Hutchison are just getting their start in the Bulls’ organization, and today everything is happy.

Each player represents another piece to the rebuild that was started just a little over a year ago on draft night with the trade of Jimmy Butler. Carter figures to be a versatile man in the middle for the Bulls while Hutchison looks to blend into the rotation for Fred Hoiberg’s up-tempo offense.

When they eventually do, and how effective they do, will be determined over time. At the moment, however, Carter and Hutchison know the rebuild their getting into, and what will have to be done for them to play a part.

“We want to come in an win games. That’s what we want to help this organization do,” said Carter. “I’m willing to do whatever it takes. So to come into a system and help them win games is very exciting for me.”

Carter figures to play a prominent role for the Bulls as a major part of their future front court, most likely at the center position. Even with eventually second-overall pick Marvin Bagley Jr. on the same team, Carter managed to shine in his one year at Duke, averaging 13.5 points per game with 9.1 rebounds a game. That earned him ACC All-Freshman first team honors and a second team All-Conference selection.

“You’ve got a modern day big with Wendell,” said Hoiberg. “I’ve talked a lot to Coach K (Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski) just about the different ways that he utilized Wendell’s skill set my getting him out on the floor. I thought they did a great job.”

Hoiberg will try to do the same this year along with Hutchison, who the Bulls selected with the pick acquired in the Nikola Mirotic deal. He wrapped up a strong four-year career with Boise State by averaging 20 points per game in being named the Mountain West Player of the Year by the media. He’s not getting quite the pub of Carter over the past few days, but like the big man, the forward is ready to do what he can to get the Bulls a step closer to competitiveness.

“I’m coming into a team where there is a young core. You can kinda add what you do to add to a young core when they’re building. I feel like that’s something extremely valuable,” said Hutchison. “To me, that’s pretty cool to be able to add onto a team that’s still building.”

Right now they are a pair of pieces in the construction, with plenty of room and some time to grow.