At least 12 shot over a violent weekend in Gary

GARY, Ind. — It was a violent weekend in Gary, IN as at least 12 people were shot in the city, the Northwest Indiana Times reports.

Many of the shootings occurred on Sunday, the NWI Times reported, including three people who were sitting in a car around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when someone drove by and opened shots, wounding a 20-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old Indianapolis man, who was struck in the neck.

Two brothers were also shot as they sat in a vehicle on the 3700 block of Monroe St. around 1:15 p.m. Sunday. A 21-year-old victim was struck in the left hip, while his 25-year-old brother was shot in the head. Police did not provide any updates on their conditions.

As he drove near 25th Avenue and Clark Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old told police he heard gunshots that struck his window, and either a bullet or debris injured his head, forcing him to stop at a nearby business to ask them to call police.

A 23-year-old victim later told police he was playing basketball around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Tolleston Park when he heard shots and began running. He said he saw someone firing shots in his direction from a tan Chevy when he was struck in the side by a bullet.

All victims were taken to area hospitals, but police did not provide updates on their status.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.