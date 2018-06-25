Around Town previews HAPPY PLACE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Inspired by the idea of raising his three children in a world filled with more positivity and joy, Jared Paul launched HAPPY PLACE. HAPPY PLACE is an interactive pop-up exhibit with larger-than-life installations and multi-sensory themed rooms that exude all things happy. Paul's passion project launched in Los Angeles in November 2017 and was later announced as a nationwide tour to spread more happiness, with its next stop in Chicago, IL.

HAPPY PLACE:

June 28th-August 6th

1004 N. Elston Ave.

Chicago, IL 60642

happyplace.me