2 arrested after high speed chase from suburbs ends in crash on West Side

CHICAGO — Two men have been arrested after a high speed police chase from the suburbs into the city ended with a crash involving two other vehicles.

Police received a call around 2 a.m. Monday of a stolen Mercedes Benz involved in an overnight shooting in Palatine.

Illinois State troopers picked up the chase on Interstate 90, then on I-290. State police attempted to pull the stolen vehicle over in the westbound lanes of I-290 at Austin, but the driver failed to stop.

The chase continued on I-88 and Route 83 near Oak Brook. The driver then turned around and sped back towards the city on the Eisenhower Expressway at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

State police say the stolen Mercedes crashed into an IDOT truck and another vehicle on the expressway near Racine Avenue in the Little Italy neighborhood.

No one was injured.

Two men were taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.