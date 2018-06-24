× White Sox Game Notes For Sunday vs. Oakland

* Oakland has dominated the White Sox over the past two seasons, primarily because the A’s offense shows up in force. They’ve hit at a .301 clip with runners in scoring position over the 12 meetings, and are averaging nearly one more home run per game.

* It’s no secret that the White Sox have struggled recently, going 1-9. Most of that blame can be placed on the pitchers – especially the bullpen which has a 5.67ERA in that span.

* Carlos Rodon sits at 399 career strikeouts entering his 70th career appearance. Should he record a strikeout, he would become the fastest White Sox pitcher to hit the 400 mark, and it isn’t close. Jason Bere is next at 85.

* Yoan Moncada has been very successful against AL West opponents over his short career with a .963 OPS.