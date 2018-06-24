Video of woman allegedly calling cops on 8-year-old selling water goes viral

SAN FRANCISCO – A video appearing to show a woman calling the police on a young girl selling water in San Francisco is going viral.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, a white woman is seen allegedly calling the police on an 8-year-old black girl for “illegally” selling water on Friday.

The woman who took the video, who said she is the child’s mother, referred to the woman as Permit Patty. In the video, she is heard saying, “This woman don’t wanna let a little girl sell some water. She’s calling the police on an 8-year-old little girl.”

The woman, identified as Alison Ettel by the Huffington Post, is seen ducking behind a wall while she’s on the phone.

“You can hide all you want. The whole world gonna see you, boo,” the mother says.

“Yeah, and um, illegally selling water without a permit,” Ettel says into the phone.

Ettel said the incident did not have a “racial component” to it and said she only pretended to call the police.

According to the Huffington Post, she said the incident left her feeling “horrible.” She said she wants to support the young girl and said the incident had to do with her mother and the level of noise.

Several people online have compared Ettel to the white woman who called police on a black family using a charcoal grill during a barbecue.

Ettel told the Huffington Post she is now getting online threats and feels “discriminated against.”