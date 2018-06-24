Two dead in apparent murder-suicide outside suburban PF Chang’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Orland Park Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the parking lot of a PF Chang's in Orland Park Sunday night.

During a press conference, police said a 59-year-old man apparently shot a 45-year-old woman as she sat in the driver's side of an SUV before turning the gun on himself. Police said the pair is not from Orland Park and were not married.

While WGN was on the scene, a visibly distraught man rushed to the scene while another yelled, “That’s my wife.” They were quickly taken away by police.

Customer Ivory Crosby was there to celebrate her 20th wedding anniversary when she saw the couple outside the car. She said they weren't yelling, but rather just standing there. Then later, witnesses say they heard heard multiple loud reports.

"I grabbed by granddaughter's hand — never know if it’s a gunshot," Crosby said.

Eventually, Cosby says she came out and saw the two bodies on the ground.

The scene remains active Sunday night, and police are investigating.