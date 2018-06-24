× The Who’s Roger Daltrey donates money to Chicago hospital

CHICAGO – Rock star Roger Daltrey from The Who donated nearly $500,000 to Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Friday.

Daltrey personally presented the hospital with a check from his Teen Cancer American organization. The money will be used to help the hospital expand its cancer care efforts.

The Who front man founded the charity along with band mate Pete Townshend. Their goal is to fund the development of specialized cancer treatment facilities focusing on the unique needs of kids and young adults.