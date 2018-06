× Sunday Chicago-area river stage/flood forecasts

Segments of several Chicago-area rivers in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana are still running near bankfull or are it of banks in minor flood. Moderate flooding is still anticipated at Algonquin on the Fox River. The Illinois River at Ottawa and the Fox River at Dayton are expected to fall below flood later this afternoon. The Des Plaines River at Des Plaines should fall below flood tonight. We look to still have a break in rain that will last until later Monday or Tuesday until later Monday/Tuesday. Green-shaded areas on the headlined map are rivers in flood.

Following is the latest River Summary of river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office: