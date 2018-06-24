Sunday Brunch: Grilled Artichokes

CHICAGO -- Nick Santangelo, executive chef of Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap demonstrate how viewers can make grilled artichokes at home.
MAKING ARTICHOKES
Ingredients:
Artichokes
Lemon
Salt and Pepper
Olive Oil
1. Clean the artichokes.
2. Blanch the artichokes for 20 minutes with lemons in water.
3. Remove them from boiling water and shock them in an ice bath.
4. Once cooled, slice in half and clean the hearts.
5. Then, grill with the cut side facing down on the grill to preferred char.
Jake Melnick's Corner Tap
41 E. Superior Street
Chicago, IL 60611
312-266-0400
jakemelnicks.com