Sunday Brunch: Grilled Artichokes

CHICAGO -- Nick Santangelo, executive chef of Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap demonstrate how viewers can make grilled artichokes at home.

MAKING ARTICHOKES

Ingredients:

Artichokes

Lemon

Salt and Pepper

Olive Oil

1. Clean the artichokes.

2. Blanch the artichokes for 20 minutes with lemons in water.

3. Remove them from boiling water and shock them in an ice bath.

4. Once cooled, slice in half and clean the hearts.

5. Then, grill with the cut side facing down on the grill to preferred char.

Jake Melnick's Corner Tap

41 E. Superior Street

Chicago, IL 60611

312-266-0400

jakemelnicks.com