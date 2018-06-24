Step It Up 5k takes another stride towards supporting melanoma research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKOKIE — On a beautiful Sunday morning at Chicago Bontanic Garden, dozens gathered to raise money for melanoma research.

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, claiming the lives of more than 10,000 Americans a year. This year, more than 178,000 Americans are expected to be diagnosed, affecting all ages, genders and races. More than a million people in the U.S. currently live with melanoma in the U.S. alone.

For the 6th year in a row, Hadassah, a women’s organization devoted to the future of Israel and the health of people around the world, sponsored a 5k run and 1k family walk to benefit medical research at the Hadassah Medical Organization.

Each runner contributed a small step towards finding better treatments, better education and prevention for a deadly disease.