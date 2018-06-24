Over 1,500 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop, police say

CHICAGO – Chicago police found over 1,500 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

The police department posted photos of the massive drug bust on their Facebook page.

Officers in the narcotics unit found the marijuana during a recent traffic stop of a vehicle suspected of narcotics trafficking. A police K-9 alerted to the scent of the drugs and a search of the vehicle led officers to finding the marijuana.

Police said the drugs have a street value of over $10,000.

The drugs were en route from California to Chicago, officials said.

The driver was arrested and charged with cannabis possession.