Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOLIET - NASCAR's Stars & Stripes weekend is coming to Chicagoland Speedway June 29 through July 1st.

It's four days of action-packed racing. Plus, plenty of fun for the whole family. You can even get a Pit Pass to walk the red carpet and meet your favorite drivers.

Speaking of all access, Lauren Magiera got the ultimate behind the scenes experience to get prepped for race day, going behind the wheel to see what it's like to be in the driver's seat.