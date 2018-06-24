Thousands pack streets for 49th annual Chicago Pride Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Around one million people were expected to take part in Chicago's 49th annual Pride Parade Sunday, according to organizers.

Larger than life creations and a diverse array of people made their way South through Boystown and Lake View on the North Side, on floats and on foot. From beads to bikers, and glitter beards to Brazilian dancers, it was an experience like no other.

"It's really an amalgam of political and social aspects every ethnic, racial, economic group; seniors, youth, everybody," Pride Parade Director Richard Pfeiffer said.

Among it all was the WGN News team, including Joe Donlon, Micah Materre, Dean Richards and Pat Tomasulo among the bunch.

"It's a reminder of our history our journey as a city but also the future we want to build of inclusion," Mayor Rahm Emanuel said.

Attendee Siobhan Apont said she hoped her son took away important lessons as well.

"He knows that we respect each other for who we are, and you love who you love, and it is what it is," Apont said.

Coming to the parade has been a tradition for father and son Ron and Corbin Woodling for 20 years.

"It's very special; I'm gay, he's gay; [we're] one big happy family," Corbin Woodling said.

For many, it was a day to take a break from so much negativity in the world and smile, love and be happy.