Cubs pitcher Tyler Chatwood skips start to be with wife in labor

CINCINNATI – Tyler Chatwood is on the move, heading back to Chicago to be with his wife after she went into labor.

Chatwood was slated to start the Cubs series finale with the Reds Sunday. Mike Montgomery gets the ball instead,

Montgomery has made the case to be a permanent member of the rotation, firing six innings of one-run ball his past four starts.

The 28-year-old southpaw sports a 3.11 ERA with 34 strikeouts and 17 walks in 55 innings so far this season.

Chatwood leads the majors in walks with 63 in 14 games. The next closest is the White Sox Lucas Giolito with 47.