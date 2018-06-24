Chicago Golf Club preps for first ever U.S. Senior Women’s Open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEATON, Ill. - For the first time in more than three decades, the USGA is teeing up a new open championship.

The inaugural U.S. Senior Women's Championship comes to the Chicago Golf Club July 12th through the 15th. The field is stacked with 16 U.S. Women's Open champions, including Pat Bradley who won a major just down the road at La Grange Country Club in 1981.

"As a player, I wish it happened 17 years ago," explained Bradley. "But, it's here now and I'm thrilled about it. I'm honored to be a part of this first one."

"We haven't conducted a new USGA open championship since 1980," noted Championship Director Matt Sawicki. "It's going to be a wonderful experience for the fans. It's going to be a wonderful experience for the players. It's going to be great golf. We're at one of the best venues anywhere in the United States. People don't realize how special of a place this is."

It'll be competitive, too.

"Once you put that peg in the ground on that first tee, I'm out to bury you," Bradley joked. "But, of course, it's also a celebration of women's golf at this stage of our lives."