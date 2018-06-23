× Woman charged in South Side crash that critically injured 2 children

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman has been charged in a crash that critically injured two children Friday.

It happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of 49th Street and King Drive when a 2016 Dodge Charger collided with a 2017 Hyundai Elantra. According to police, one of the drivers ran a red light. It was not immediately clear who was at fault.

Two young children in the Hyundai, ages 2 and 8, were critically injured, police said. On Saturday, the 2-year-old remained in critical condition; the 8-year-old’s condition had stabilized. According to officials, the children were not properly restrained in the vehicle; the toddler needed to be resuscitated at the scene.

One of the drivers, 23-year-old Dyanna Davis of the 4800 block of South Vincennes Avenue, is charged with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license. She was wanted on a Lake County warrant for larceny, police said, and was also cited for operating a vehicle without insurance, failing to wear a seatbelt and failing to properly restrain children. Chicago police only release booking photos for those charged with felonies.

The other driver, a 23-year-old man, was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Police only release the names of those who face criminal charges.