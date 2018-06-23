× Saturday Chicago area river stage/flood forecasts

After heavy rains soaked the region the past couple days, rivers Chicago-area-wide are up, approaching bankfull and in minor flood in some areas and already beginning a slow fall in others. The Fox River at Algonquin is the only locations moderate flooding is forecast. Rivers in flood are shown in light green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River Summary of river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office: