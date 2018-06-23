Saturday Chicago area river stage/flood forecasts
After heavy rains soaked the region the past couple days, rivers Chicago-area-wide are up, approaching bankfull and in minor flood in some areas and already beginning a slow fall in others. The Fox River at Algonquin is the only locations moderate flooding is forecast. Rivers in flood are shown in light green on the headlined map.
Following is the latest Hydrologic River Summary of river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 M M M
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 7.87 06 AM Sat 0.26 Minor
Gurnee 7.0 8.16 06 AM Sat 0.84 Minor
Lincolnshire 12.5 12.66 07 AM Sat 1.32 Minor
Des Plaines 15.0 15.62 07 AM Sat 1.29 Minor
River Forest 16.0 13.82 07 AM Sat 2.54
Riverside 7.5 7.67 07 AM Sat 1.31 Minor
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 10.39 06 AM Sat 0.31 Moderate
Montgomery 13.0 13.68 07 AM Sat 0.24 Minor
Dayton 12.0 13.22 07 AM Sat 2.18 Minor
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 20.42 07 AM Sat 0.83 Minor
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 11.53 07 AM Sat 1.70 Minor
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 11.25 07 AM Sat 1.37
Shorewood 6.5 5.92 07 AM Sat 0.91
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 10.35 06 AM Sat 2.76
Foresman 18.0 14.79 07 AM Sat 3.54
Chebanse 16.0 8.69 07 AM Sat 1.47
Iroquois 18.0 13.31 07 AM Sat 3.35
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 15.82 07 AM Sat 0.94
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 6.71 07 AM Sat 0.45
Kouts 11.0 7.40 07 AM Sat 0.38
Shelby 9.0 7.70 07 AM Sat 0.65
Momence 5.0 2.93 07 AM Sat 0.04
Wilmington 6.5 4.15 07 AM Sat 0.89
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 8.78 06 AM Sat -1.67
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 5.61 07 AM Sat 0.70
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 10.30 07 AM Sat 0.26
South Holland 16.5 12.70 06 AM Sat -0.28
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 5.16 07 AM Sat -0.16
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 12.42 07 AM Sat -1.03
Leonore 16.0 17.75 07 AM Sat 2.65 Minor
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 14.87 07 AM Sat 3.55
Ottawa 463.0 464.24 06 AM Sat 2.56 Minor
La Salle 20.0 23.45 07 AM Sat 4.27 Minor
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 6.51 07 AM Sat 0.75
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 6.83 07 AM Sat -0.22
Perryville 12.0 11.61 06 AM Sat -0.53
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 12.35 07 AM Sat 0.28 Minor
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 8.41 06 AM Sat 0.14
Latham Park 10.0 8.80 07 AM Sat 0.09
Rockford 9.0 3.74 07 AM Sat 0.06
Byron 13.0 12.54 07 AM Sat -0.28
Dixon 16.0 14.87 06 AM Sat 0.04