Saturday Chicago area river stage/flood forecasts

Posted 11:35 AM, June 23, 2018, by , Updated at 11:37AM, June 23, 2018

After heavy rains soaked the region the past couple days, rivers Chicago-area-wide are up, approaching bankfull and in minor flood in some areas and already beginning a slow fall in others. The Fox River at Algonquin is the only locations moderate flooding is forecast. Rivers in flood are shown in light green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River Summary of river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0          M  M              M

Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       7.87  06 AM Sat   0.26 Minor
Gurnee               7.0       8.16  06 AM Sat   0.84 Minor
Lincolnshire        12.5      12.66  07 AM Sat   1.32 Minor
Des Plaines         15.0      15.62  07 AM Sat   1.29 Minor
River Forest        16.0      13.82  07 AM Sat   2.54 
Riverside            7.5       7.67  07 AM Sat   1.31 Minor



Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5      10.39  06 AM Sat   0.31 Moderate
Montgomery          13.0      13.68  07 AM Sat   0.24 Minor
Dayton              12.0      13.22  07 AM Sat   2.18 Minor

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      20.42  07 AM Sat   0.83 Minor

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5      11.53  07 AM Sat   1.70 Minor

Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0      11.25  07 AM Sat   1.37
Shorewood            6.5       5.92  07 AM Sat   0.91

Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0      10.35  06 AM Sat   2.76
Foresman            18.0      14.79  07 AM Sat   3.54
Chebanse            16.0       8.69  07 AM Sat   1.47
Iroquois            18.0      13.31  07 AM Sat   3.35



Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0      15.82  07 AM Sat   0.94

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0       6.71  07 AM Sat   0.45
Kouts               11.0       7.40  07 AM Sat   0.38
Shelby               9.0       7.70  07 AM Sat   0.65
Momence              5.0       2.93  07 AM Sat   0.04
Wilmington           6.5       4.15  07 AM Sat   0.89

Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       8.78  06 AM Sat  -1.67

Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       5.61  07 AM Sat   0.70



Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0      10.30  07 AM Sat   0.26
South Holland       16.5      12.70  06 AM Sat  -0.28

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       5.16  07 AM Sat  -0.16

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0      12.42  07 AM Sat  -1.03
Leonore             16.0      17.75  07 AM Sat   2.65 Minor

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0      14.87  07 AM Sat   3.55
Ottawa             463.0     464.24  06 AM Sat   2.56 Minor
La Salle            20.0      23.45  07 AM Sat   4.27 Minor

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0       6.51  07 AM Sat   0.75

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       6.83  07 AM Sat  -0.22
Perryville          12.0      11.61  06 AM Sat  -0.53

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0      12.35  07 AM Sat   0.28 Minor

Rock River
Rockton             10.0       8.41  06 AM Sat   0.14
Latham Park         10.0       8.80  07 AM Sat   0.09
Rockford             9.0       3.74  07 AM Sat   0.06
Byron               13.0      12.54  07 AM Sat  -0.28
Dixon               16.0      14.87  06 AM Sat   0.04