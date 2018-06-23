Partly cloudy skies Sunday with high near 80
-
7-Day Forecast: Heat breaks after Monday, but rain could be on the way
-
Chilly temps, partly cloudy skies
-
Partly cloudy skies; Warmer weekend on the way
-
Protect yourself if involved in outdoor activities Sunday
-
Weekend starts warm but ends cool and showery
-
-
Partly cloudy Thursday, drop in weekend temps
-
Cold front and attendant thunderstorms to end the city’s heat wave
-
Late May heat gone for a while
-
Scattered storms, cloudy skies expected Monday
-
Partly cloudy, temps to reach 60s
-
-
Missile launch? Lens flare? Mysterious object spotted over Navy base raises questions
-
Cloudy skies, warmer temps on the way
-
Waterlogged city welcomes dry weekend weather