No bail for man charged in fatal Near North Side crash

CHICAGO — A suburban man has been charged in the Near North Side crash that killed a Wisconsin woman earlier this week. He was denied bail Saturday.

Police arrested Ammar Hussain, 27, after they identified him as the driver of a white Jeep Cherokee that caused a fatal crash in the first block of West Grand Avenue just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

According to authorities, Hussain was fleeing from police when the crash occurred; a traffic stop had just revealed a discrepancy in his vehicle registration. Hussain ran a red light, police said, and struck a taxi — injuring its driver and killing a 66-year-old passenger. She was later identified as Diana Lampsa of Palmyra, Wisconsin.

Hussain's Jeep also struck a 45-year-old man and 48-year-old woman standing near the crash site. Both were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two passengers in Hussain's Jeep were questioned but released without being charged.

Hussain, of the 6700 block of North Le Mai Avenue in Lincolnwood, is charged with murder, aggravated fleeing, and attempting to elude police. He was also cited for multiple traffic violations.

