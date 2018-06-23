× Jog becomes 2-week nightmare when woman accidentally crosses US-Canada border

WHITE ROCK, British Columbia — The border between the U.S. and Canada is the longest in the world, and it’s not always well marked, according to the Bellingham Herald in Washington state.

For proof, just ask 19-year-old Cedella Roman, who went out for a jog on the beach in British Columbia, inadvertently crossed into the U.S., and was held for two weeks by U.S. border authorities, according to the CBC. Roman is a citizen of France and was in Canada visiting her mother in May.

As Roman jogged up the coast May 21, she made a quick detour to avoid the incoming tide and then stopped to take a photo of the pretty scene. That’s when two U.S. border patrol officers approached and informed her that she had just crossed the international boundary without permission.

“I said to myself, well I may have crossed the border,” Roman said, “but they’ll probably only give me a fine or they’ll tell me to go back to Canada or they’ll give me a warning.”

No such luck. Roman was taken into custody and transferred to a facility in Tacoma, where she remained for two weeks as she and her mother attempted to cut through red tape.

Roman’s mother, Christiane Ferne, said no signs about the border were present in the area where her daughter was jogging: “It’s like a trap.”