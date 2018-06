Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A group of Chicago girls has raised more than $13,000 for various charities since 2016 with a series of monthly bake sales.

The initiative was started by 12-year-old Nora Fox and friends, who have made donations to the ACLU, Human Rights Campaign and Union of Concerned Scientists, among other groups‎. The girls choose a new charity each month.

