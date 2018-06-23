Big rains move on—June 2018 now 3rd wettest of past 148 years; local 4-5” totals in recent days; t-storms next return Mon night/Tues; warming builds to heat by late next week
-
Weekend starts off cooler, warmer temps next week
-
Colder, wet weekend but summer temps return next week
-
Next round of thunderstorms likely tonight into Sunday morning
-
Lava heating up the water around Hawaii affecting our weather here in Chicago?
-
Year’s hottest weather arrives for Memorial Day weekend including the highest May temps in 6 years; Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto to help lock the heat in place into next week
-
-
Late May heat gone for a while
-
Weekend snow possible, warm-up coming next week
-
7-Day Forecast: Winter’s return should end with warmup this week
-
Flash Flood Watch in effect until 10AM Friday for Chicago area
-
Showers/thunderstorms working way across Chicago area this morning
-
-
First 80 degree day in sight!
-
Chicagoans face cold, February-level temps running 15 to 20-degrees below early April norms into Tuesday; next week to feature the full range of finicky spring weather—from possible sticking snow early to late week 60s
-
Rain, chilly temps early next week; Mild Sunday