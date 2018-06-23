82-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s missing from Logan Square retirement home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — An 82-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease went missing earlier this month from a West Side retirement home.

Her relatives passed out flyers Saturday seeking leads.

Joyce Gatewood, 82, was last seen June 7 in the 2800 block of West Fulton Street wearing a green jacket, blue shirt, black pants and shoes that are pink, blue and black, according to the Chicago Police Department. She has Alzheimer's disease and is diabetic.

Gatewood is 5 feet, 7 inches, and weighs roughly 160 pounds. She has brown eyes, grey hair and a light complexion. She is African-American.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8380.