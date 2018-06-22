× White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. Oakland

* Oakland has won four consecutive games, including a 12-4 victory against the Padres yesterday in which the team hit five home runs. It was the Athletics’ second game this season with five or more home runs, tied for the most in MLB.

* The White Sox have lost seven games in a row, including back-to-back series sweeps by the Tigers and Indians. During the streak, the Sox are batting .218 and averaging 2.29 runs per game, while their pitching has a 6.00 ERA.

* The Athletics swept the White Sox in a three-game set in April, outscoring them 30-14. The last time Oakland scored more than 30 runs in a three-game series was from August 31-September 2, 2012 against the Red Sox, when it scored 33 runs.

* Among American League pitchers with at least 70 innings thrown this season, Lucas Giolito’s ERA (7.19), WHIP (1.64), and strikeouts per nine (5.05) rank last. Giolito has hit 10 batters in his first 14 starts, the most by a White Sox pitcher through as many starts in a season in the live-ball era (since 1920).

* Since the beginning of the 2016 season, Khris Davis has the most home runs in MLB with 105. Over his last 12 games against the White Sox, Davis is slashing .333/.414/.569 with three home runs and 10 RBI.

* In 29 career games against Oakland, Jose Abreu has a .313/.380/.600 slash line with nine home runs and 24 RBI. Since beginning his career in 2014, Abreu’s 318 extra-base hits ranks third behind Nolan Arenado (346) and Mike Trout (332).