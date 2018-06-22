White Sox activate Avisail & Leury Garcia from disabled list

CHICAGO – Two Garcias are back in the White Sox clubhouse.

The Sox activated Avisail and Leury Garcia from the disabled list Friday. Jose Rondon was optioned to Charlotte and Trayce Thompson was designated for assignment to make room on the roster.

Avisail has been out of the lineup since April 24th with a strained right hamstring. During his rehab stint, he went 9 for 25 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI in seven games. The former All-Star is batting .233 with one homer and four RBI in 18 games with the Sox this season.

Leury has not played on the South Side since May 23rd due to a sprained left knee. He went 6 for 14 with three doubles and one RBI in four games with Charlotte.

In his second stint with the Sox, Thompson was just 15 for 128 at the plate in 51 games after being acquired from Oakland in April for cash considerations.